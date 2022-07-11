Road closures: three for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Falmer, lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound and southbound, Patcham to Hickstead, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A27, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, slip road closure for white lining works, diversion via National Highways network.