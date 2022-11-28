Road closures: three for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 7pm November 30 to 5am December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

• A27, from 8pm December 2 to 4am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Housedean Farm to Ashombe roundabout, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction works.

• A23, from 7pm December 6 to 5am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hickstead to Pyecombe, Lane closures for EU Networks works.

