Road closures: two for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer junction, Lane closure for inspection works.

• A27, from 8pm June 7 to 5am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Southerham roundabout, Lane closure for grass cutting works.