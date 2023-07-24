NationalWorldTV
Road closures: two for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:25 BST
Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A26, from 10pm July 24 to 4am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.

    A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.