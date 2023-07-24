Road closures: two for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And they are both are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A26, from 10pm July 24 to 4am July 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A26 both directions Beddingham to Newhaven, carriageway closure for white lining works.

• A27, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Beddingham roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for structural works.