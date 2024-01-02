Road closures: two for Lewes drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A26, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27/ A26 both directions Southerham to Glynde, carriageway closure for survey works.
• A27, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, diversion and lane closure for bridge works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.