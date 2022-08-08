Road closures: two for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A26, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions New road to Avis Way, traffic signals for surface works.

• A27, from 9.30am to 4pm on August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Both directions Ashcombe roundabout to Ditchling Road, diversion for East Sussex.