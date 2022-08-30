Road closures: two for Lewes drivers this week
Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A26, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.
• A26, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound, B209 Dove Road to New Road, temporary signals for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.