Road closures: two for Lewes drivers this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

• A26, from 8pm August 30 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, Beddingham to Newhaven, temporary traffic signals for street lighting replacement works.

• A26, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound, B209 Dove Road to New Road, temporary signals for maintenance works.