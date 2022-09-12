Road closures: two for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm September 14 to 6am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Both directions Falmer to Brighton Rd, lane closure for survey works.

• A27, from 8pm September 19 to 6am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Ashcombe to Falmer, lane closure for maintenance works.