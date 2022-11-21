Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: two for Lewes drivers this week

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
38 minutes ago
Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm November 25 to 5am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Ashcombe to Southerham, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

    A26, from 8pm November 25 to 4am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 both directions South Downs Way to The Lay, traffic signals for drainage works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.