Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
34 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Road closures: two for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, lane closure for drainage works.

    A26, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Polegate, A26 both directions Southerham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for surface works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.