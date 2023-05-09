Road closures: two for Lewes drivers this week

Drivers in and around Lewes will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:
• A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Falmer, lane closure for drainage works.
• A26, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham to Polegate, A26 both directions Southerham to Newhaven, carriageway closures for surface works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.