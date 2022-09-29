Two more deaths recorded in Lewes
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lewes.
A total of 317 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 315 a week previously.
They were among 24,558 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lewes.
A total of 166,623 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 29 (Thursday) – up from 166,228 last week.