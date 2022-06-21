Food hygiene ratings given to four Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Burger Shack at Unit 6, The Mall, Western Road, Bexhill; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Bistro At The Station at Station Approach, Etchingham, East Sussex; rated on June 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bexhill Rowing & Social Club at Channel View East, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on June 13
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Happy Garden at 68 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on May 30