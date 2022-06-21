Food hygiene ratings given to four Rother establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Burger Shack at Unit 6, The Mall, Western Road, Bexhill; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Bistro At The Station at Station Approach, Etchingham, East Sussex; rated on June 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bexhill Rowing & Social Club at Channel View East, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on June 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: