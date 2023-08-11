Food hygiene ratings given to three Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cafe On The Quay at 30 Wish Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on July 20
• Rated 4: Quayside Kitchen at Retail Unit 2 Strand Court Strand Quay, Rye, East Sussex; rated on July 20
• Rated 1: Marino's at 60 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 20
It means that of Rother's 208 similar establishments with ratings, 161 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.