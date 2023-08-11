BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to three Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Cafe On The Quay at 30 Wish Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on July 20

• Rated 4: Quayside Kitchen at Retail Unit 2 Strand Court Strand Quay, Rye, East Sussex; rated on July 20

• Rated 1: Marino's at 60 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 20

It means that of Rother's 208 similar establishments with ratings, 161 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.