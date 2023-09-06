BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings given to three Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Battlefield Cafe at Battle Abbey High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on August 31

    • Rated 5: Kiko’s Cat Cafe at Unit 1 Rother Iron Works Fishmarket Road, Rye, East Sussex; rated on August 22

    • Rated 0: Route 1066 Cafe at Route 1066 Cafe Johns Cross Road, Johns Cross, East Sussex; rated on August 9

    It means that of Rother's 210 similar establishments with ratings, 160 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.