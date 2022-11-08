Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
AFIC Wine Bar and Boutique, a pub, bar or nightclub at 15 Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 2.
And Poppin's Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 40 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given a score of one on October 17.