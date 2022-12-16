Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.
The Custom Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Custom Cafe, Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.