Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
7 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Custom Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Custom Cafe, Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.

And Camber Fish Bar Ltd, a takeaway at Fish Bar The Pelican, 63 Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex was given a score of one on November 24.