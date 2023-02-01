Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
6 hours ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Spicy Buddah, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And Hong Kong House, a takeaway at 7 Sea Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of four on January 10.