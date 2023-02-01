Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Spicy Buddah, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

And Hong Kong House, a takeaway at 7 Sea Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of four on January 10.