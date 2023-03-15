Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
43 minutes ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
1 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
1 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
14 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
14 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child

Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

White Hart Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Green, Catsfield, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And La Famiglia Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given a score of one on February 21.