Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT
White Hart Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Green, Catsfield, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 21.
And La Famiglia Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given a score of one on February 21.