Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The New Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The New Inn Main Road, Westfield, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 11.
And Webbe's at the Fish Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Fish Cafe 17 Tower Street, Rye, East Sussex was given a score of four on July 24.