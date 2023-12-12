Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Railway Pub and Carvery, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Senlac Battle Hill, Battle, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 16.
And Merriments Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Merriments Gardens And Nursery Merriments Lane, Hurst Green, East Sussex was also given a score of four on November 16.