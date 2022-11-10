Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Little India, at 17 Cooden Sea Road, Cooden, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.
And Sovereign Light Cafe, at West Parade, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of four on October 19.
It means that of Rother's 202 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 156 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.