Food hygiene ratings given to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Shiplu Restaurant, at 109 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.
And Two Four Tea, at 24 St Leonards Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of four on November 17.
It means that of Rother's 202 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.