Food hygiene ratings handed to five Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Rye Golf Club at Golf Club Camber Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on July 12

    • Rated 5: Egerton Park Cafe at The Kiosk Egerton Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 11

    • Rated 4: Bosuns Bite at Bosuns Bite Rye Harbour Road, Rye, East Sussex; rated on June 26

    • Rated 4: La Famiglia Restaurant at 28 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on June 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Royal Oak at Royal Oak Pett Road, Pett, East Sussex; rated on July 14