Food hygiene ratings handed to five Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rye Golf Club at Golf Club Camber Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on July 12
• Rated 5: Egerton Park Cafe at The Kiosk Egerton Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 11
• Rated 4: Bosuns Bite at Bosuns Bite Rye Harbour Road, Rye, East Sussex; rated on June 26
• Rated 4: La Famiglia Restaurant at 28 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on June 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Royal Oak at Royal Oak Pett Road, Pett, East Sussex; rated on July 14