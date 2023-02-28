Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Antonios & Fish Me Dish at Restaurant, Fairlight View, Old Lydd Road, Camber; rated on February 24
• Rated 5: Church Kitchen at St Paul'S Church, Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 21
• Rated 5: Sunrise Gourmet at Shop, 23 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 20
• Rated 3: Spice Cottage at 1 High Street, Ticehurst, East Sussex; rated on January 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: Royal Oak at London Road, Flimwell, East Sussex; rated on January 19
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: One Love Jamaican Kitchen Bexhill at 6 Amherst Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 21
• Rated 2: Bexhill Fried Chicken at 60 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 6