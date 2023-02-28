Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to seven Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Antonios & Fish Me Dish at Restaurant, Fairlight View, Old Lydd Road, Camber; rated on February 24

    • Rated 5: Church Kitchen at St Paul'S Church, Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 21

    • Rated 5: Sunrise Gourmet at Shop, 23 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 20

    • Rated 3: Spice Cottage at 1 High Street, Ticehurst, East Sussex; rated on January 31

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: Royal Oak at London Road, Flimwell, East Sussex; rated on January 19

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: One Love Jamaican Kitchen Bexhill at 6 Amherst Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 21

    • Rated 2: Bexhill Fried Chicken at 60 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 6