Food hygiene ratings handed to six Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Jempsons Cafe at Jempson Superstore Main Street, Peasmarsh, East Sussex; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Limited at Conquest House 32 - 34 Collington Avenue, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 26
• Rated 5: 8 Note Caffe at Needles Passage The Mint, Rye, East Sussex; rated on July 24
• Rated 4: Truly Scrumptious at Shop Ravenside, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bexhill Sea Angling Club at Bexhill Sea Angling Club De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 24
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Forno 33 at 33 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 27