BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Food hygiene ratings handed to six Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Jempsons Cafe at Jempson Superstore Main Street, Peasmarsh, East Sussex; rated on July 26

    • Rated 5: Olive Catering Services Limited at Conquest House 32 - 34 Collington Avenue, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 26

    • Rated 5: 8 Note Caffe at Needles Passage The Mint, Rye, East Sussex; rated on July 24

    • Rated 4: Truly Scrumptious at Shop Ravenside, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 5: Bexhill Sea Angling Club at Bexhill Sea Angling Club De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 24

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Forno 33 at 33 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on July 27