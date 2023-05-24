Food hygiene ratings handed to three Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Coastguard Cafe at Coastguards Tearooms Coastguard Coastguard Lane, Fairlight, East Sussex; rated on May 2
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Camber Chippy at The Pelican 63 Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on May 15
• Rated 3: Northiam Fish Bar at Northiam Fish Bar Station Road, Northiam, East Sussex; rated on May 2