Food hygiene ratings handed to three Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 4: Coastguard Cafe at Coastguards Tearooms Coastguard Coastguard Lane, Fairlight, East Sussex; rated on May 2

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Camber Chippy at The Pelican 63 Lydd Road, Camber, East Sussex; rated on May 15

    • Rated 3: Northiam Fish Bar at Northiam Fish Bar Station Road, Northiam, East Sussex; rated on May 2