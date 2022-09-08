Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Caffe Roma, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.
And Peters Fish Bar, a takeaway at 25 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given a score of one on August 17.