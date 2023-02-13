Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
Battle Bakes And Cakes LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 65 High Street, Battle, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 20.
And Beijing Diner, a takeaway at 21 Market Square, Battle, East Sussex was given a score of four on January 20.