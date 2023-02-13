Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Battle Bakes And Cakes LTD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 65 High Street, Battle, East Sussex was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 20.

And Beijing Diner, a takeaway at 21 Market Square, Battle, East Sussex was given a score of four on January 20.