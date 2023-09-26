Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bentleys Smokehouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bears Bar And Grill 58 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.
And Best Kebab, a takeaway at 95 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given a score of three on September 4.