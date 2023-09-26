BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bentleys Smokehouse, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bears Bar And Grill 58 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.

And Best Kebab, a takeaway at 95 London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was given a score of three on September 4.