Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Sarah's Cellar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sussex House 19 High Street, Battle, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.

And Man Yee Fish, Chips & Chinese, a takeaway at 83 London Road, Hurst Green, East Sussex was given a score of three on September 28.