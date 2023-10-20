Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Sarah's Cellar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Sussex House 19 High Street, Battle, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And Man Yee Fish, Chips & Chinese, a takeaway at 83 London Road, Hurst Green, East Sussex was given a score of three on September 28.