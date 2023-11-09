BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
Cafe Des Fleurs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Rye Station Station Approach, Rye, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 18.

And Oriental Delight, a takeaway at 12 - 14 Ferry Road, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of four on October 18.