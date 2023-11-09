Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cafe Des Fleurs, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Rye Station Station Approach, Rye, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 18.
And Oriental Delight, a takeaway at 12 - 14 Ferry Road, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of four on October 18.