Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Chapter Two, at 37 Cooden Sea Road, Cooden, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 16.

And The Picnic Basket, at 41 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of four on November 16.

It means that of Rother's 202 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.