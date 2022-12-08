Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Chapter Two, at 37 Cooden Sea Road, Cooden, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 16.
And The Picnic Basket, at 41 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of four on November 16.
It means that of Rother's 202 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 158 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.