Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother restaurants

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

O'Sullivans Snooker & Pool Club, at 8 - 12 Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 14.

And Taj Mahal, at 44 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of four on June 14.

It means that of Rother's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.