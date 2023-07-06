Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
O'Sullivans Snooker & Pool Club, at 8 - 12 Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 14.
And Taj Mahal, at 44 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of four on June 14.
It means that of Rother's 209 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 166 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.