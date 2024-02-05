Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rother restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bexhill Gelateria, at 1 Western Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 12.
And R&J Knives and Forks, at 2 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of four on January 12.
It means that of Rother's 219 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 164 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.