Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Daisy's Cafe and Soft Play at Rye Market Car Park Market Place, Rye, East Sussex; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Los Gringos at Customs House 7 High Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Peoples Cafe at Meadowview Park Crazy Lane, Sedlescombe, East Sussex; rated on June 6
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Papa John's Pizza at 9 Cooden Sea Road, Cooden, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on June 14