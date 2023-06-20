NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Daisy's Cafe and Soft Play at Rye Market Car Park Market Place, Rye, East Sussex; rated on June 9

    • Rated 5: Los Gringos at Customs House 7 High Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on June 9

    • Rated 5: Peoples Cafe at Meadowview Park Crazy Lane, Sedlescombe, East Sussex; rated on June 6

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Papa John's Pizza at 9 Cooden Sea Road, Cooden, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on June 14