Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: ABM Catering @ Ibstock Brick at Ibstock Building Products Ltd Turkey Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 16

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Rye Harbour Sailing Club at Rye Harbour Sailing Club Rye Harbour Road, Rye, East Sussex; rated on January 26

    • Rated 5: White Hart Inn at White Hart Inn Winchelsea Road, Guestling Green, Guestling, East Sussex; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: George Inn at George Inn High Street, Robertsbridge, East Sussex; rated on January 10