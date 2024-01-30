Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: ABM Catering @ Ibstock Brick at Ibstock Building Products Ltd Turkey Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Rye Harbour Sailing Club at Rye Harbour Sailing Club Rye Harbour Road, Rye, East Sussex; rated on January 26
• Rated 5: White Hart Inn at White Hart Inn Winchelsea Road, Guestling Green, Guestling, East Sussex; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: George Inn at George Inn High Street, Robertsbridge, East Sussex; rated on January 10