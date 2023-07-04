Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Blackbrooks Cafe and Garden Centre at Blackbrooks New Road, Sedlescombe, East Sussex; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Birchwood at 13 Flimwell Park, Flimwell, East Sussex; rated on June 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bexhill Sailing Club at Bexhill Sailing Club De La Warr Parade, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on June 27