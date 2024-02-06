BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother's restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Front Room at 71 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: The Cornish Bakery at 86 High Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: West station Tearooms at 16 Terminus Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 29

    It means that of Rother's 219 similar establishments with ratings, 164 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.