Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three Rother restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Front Room at 71 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: The Cornish Bakery at 86 High Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: West station Tearooms at 16 Terminus Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 29
It means that of Rother's 219 similar establishments with ratings, 164 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.