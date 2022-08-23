Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 9:36 am

The Kings Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at 37 Mount Street, Battle, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.

And Dragon & Peacock, a takeaway at 59 Cooden Sea Road, Cooden, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 17.