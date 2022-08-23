Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Kings Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at 37 Mount Street, Battle, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.
And Dragon & Peacock, a takeaway at 59 Cooden Sea Road, Cooden, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 17.