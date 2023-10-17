BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Swallows Oast, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Swallows Oast Pashley Road, Ticehurst, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.

And Subway, a takeaway at 18 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on September 14.

Follow us