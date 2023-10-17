Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Swallows Oast, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Swallows Oast Pashley Road, Ticehurst, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 28.
And Subway, a takeaway at 18 Devonshire Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on September 14.