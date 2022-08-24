Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Battle Deli, at 78 High Street, Battle, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.
And Cobbles Tea Room, at Cobble Cottage, Hylands Yard, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 12.
It means that of Rother's 202 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 159 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.