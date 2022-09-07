Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:08 am

Rae Store, at 77a The Mint, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.

And Munch Box, at Meadowview Park, Crazy Lane, Sedlescombe, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 19.

It means that of Rother's 204 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

