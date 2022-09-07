Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Rae Store, at 77a The Mint, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 25.

And Munch Box, at Meadowview Park, Crazy Lane, Sedlescombe, East Sussex was also given a score of five on August 19.