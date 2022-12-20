Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Landgate Bistro, at 5-6 Landgate, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 9.
And Thai Chava, at 48 Sackville Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on December 9.
It means that of Rother's 203 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.