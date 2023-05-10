Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 11:22 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Big Guys Fries, at 24 Wish Street, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 5.

And Thai Brasserie, at 1 Village Mews, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on May 4.

It means that of Rother's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 167 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.