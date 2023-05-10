Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 11:22 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Big Guys Fries, at 24 Wish Street, Rye, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 5.
And Thai Brasserie, at 1 Village Mews, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on May 4.
It means that of Rother's 206 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 167 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.