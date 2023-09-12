BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Tic Tocory, at TN35 was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 8.

And The Lemongrass, at 12 Tower Street, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of five on September 5.

It means that of Rother's 212 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.