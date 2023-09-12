Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Tic Tocory, at TN35 was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 8.
And The Lemongrass, at 12 Tower Street, Rye, East Sussex was also given a score of five on September 5.
It means that of Rother's 212 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 161 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.