Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Wharf Tea Rooms, at Tea Room And Shop Bodiam Castle Castle Hill, Bodiam, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.
And Bexhill Wellbeing Centre, at 73a London Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on November 13.
It means that of Rother's 214 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.