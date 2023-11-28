BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:06 GMT
Pelham Coffee Lounge, at Pelham Hotel Holliers Hill, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.

And Brief Encounter Cafe, at 16 Terminus Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on November 20.

It means that of Rother's 215 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.