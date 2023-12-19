BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rother restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rother’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Dec 2023, 09:32 GMT
KFC, at 8 Ravenside, Bexhill, East Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 14.

And Bexhill Youth Centre, at Youth Centre 10 Station Road, Bexhill, East Sussex was also given a score of five on December 11.

It means that of Rother's 217 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 162 (75%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.