Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Angry Whelk Seafood at 51 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: Opa Opa at 4-5 Devonshire Square, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: White Hart Pub Ltd at White Hart Inn, Darwell Hill, Netherfield, East Sussex; rated on January 13
• Rated 5: Wheatsheaf Inn at 2 Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 11
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: A Slice of Rye at 51a Bewick Court, 51-53 Cinque Ports Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on January 13