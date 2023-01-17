Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Angry Whelk Seafood at 51 Marina, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 11

    • Rated 5: Opa Opa at 4-5 Devonshire Square, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 3

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: White Hart Pub Ltd at White Hart Inn, Darwell Hill, Netherfield, East Sussex; rated on January 13

    • Rated 5: Wheatsheaf Inn at 2 Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on January 11

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: A Slice of Rye at 51a Bewick Court, 51-53 Cinque Ports Street, Rye, East Sussex; rated on January 13