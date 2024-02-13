BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Rother establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Osi's Kitchen Ltd at 31 St Leonards Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 12

    • Rated 5: Oceanside Cafe at Cafe On The Beach Hastings Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 7

    • Rated 5: Rustico Neapolitan Street Food at 42b High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on February 6

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Theeram Limited at Shop 70 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 8