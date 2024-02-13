Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Rother establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rother’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Osi's Kitchen Ltd at 31 St Leonards Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 12
• Rated 5: Oceanside Cafe at Cafe On The Beach Hastings Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Rustico Neapolitan Street Food at 42b High Street, Battle, East Sussex; rated on February 6
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Theeram Limited at Shop 70 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, East Sussex; rated on February 8